Tightened Security Measures at Oktoberfest Amid Rising Knife Attacks

In response to a deadly knife attack in Germany, security has been intensified at Oktoberfest for the first time in its 189-year history. Metal detectors, enhanced police presence, and 50 cameras are being deployed. Despite no specific threats, these measures aim to ensure the safety of the 6 million expected participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:27 IST
  • Germany

Security at Oktoberfest has been ramped up following a deadly knife attack in western Germany. For the first time in its 189-year history, metal detectors are being used at the Bavarian beer festival, leading to expected longer lines at entry points.

Authorities insist there are no specific threats to the world's largest folk festival, which kicks off in Munich with the traditional keg-tapping and runs until October 6. Around 6 million attendees, many dressed in traditional lederhosen and dirndl dresses, are anticipated throughout the event.

The heightened security measures are a reaction to an attack in Solingen that left three dead. Increased police presence, security personnel, and surveillance cameras aim to maintain public safety. Organizers emphasize the need for vigilance, although no concrete threats to the festival have been noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

