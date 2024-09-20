Left Menu

Grundfos to Launch Textile Vertical at Industry End-User Fair 2024 in India

Grundfos, a leader in pump solutions and water technologies, will host its Industry End-User Fair 2024 in India, introducing its Textile Vertical for Zero Liquid Discharge applications. The event includes interactive demonstrations, panel discussions, and showcases E-solutions aimed at improving energy efficiency and sustainability across various industries.

Updated: 20-09-2024
Grundfos, globally renowned for its advanced pump solutions and water technologies, is bringing its Industry End-User Fair 2024 to India. The event aims to highlight Grundfos' latest E-solutions, which are crafted to help industries achieve greater energy efficiency and meet net-zero emissions goals.

The fair will witness the exclusive launch of Grundfos' Textile Vertical, designed particularly for Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) applications. This addition is set to address specific challenges in the textile sector related to water resource management and effluents.

The event will feature over 200 customers from various industry verticals, with interactive demonstrations, expert panels, and networking opportunities. Grundfos' leaders emphasize their commitment to innovation, research, and intelligent water management, aiming to foster collaboration and drive sustainability in the industry.

