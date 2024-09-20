Left Menu

Congress Grills PM Modi on Farmer Suicides and Forest Rights

During a visit to Maharashtra's Wardha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced sharp questions from Congress. The party demanded answers on BJP's stance on preventing farmer suicides, implementing Forest Rights Act for Adivasis, and the PM's position between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. Congress highlighted ongoing farmer issues and alleged neglect of Gandhian institutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Wardha, Maharashtra, sparked a series of pointed questions from the Congress on Friday. The party demanded clarity on the BJP's actions regarding farmer suicides, the Forest Rights Act, and Modi's ideological stance between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's general secretary in charge of communications, raised concerns on social media about the alarming rate of farmer suicides in Maharashtra, citing state officials' data. He criticized the government's failure to provide timely aid amid adverse agricultural conditions and spotlighted issues with the implementation of farm loan waivers.

Ramesh also accused the BJP of obstructing the Forest Rights Act, depriving Adivasi communities of their entitled benefits. He further alleged that Gandhian institutions across India are under threat from the ruling party and its affiliates, questioning Modi's alignment with Gandhi's principles.

