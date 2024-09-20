Left Menu

Delhi's Traffic Prahari Relaunch Sees 2,500+ Violations Reported in 22 Days

The Delhi Police's recently relaunched Traffic Prahari application reported over 2,500 violations in 22 days. With more than 7,200 downloads, the app encourages citizens to report traffic violations. Lt Governor VK Saxena initiated the relaunch to bolster citizen participation and has introduced a monthly rewards system for users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:15 IST
Delhi's Traffic Prahari Relaunch Sees 2,500+ Violations Reported in 22 Days
  • Country:
  • India

In the past 22 days, over 2,500 traffic violations were reported via the Delhi Police's recently relaunched Traffic Prahari application, officials disclosed on Friday. This came after Lt Governor VK Saxena ordered the upgrade and relaunch of the Traffic Sentinel app under the new name from September 1.

According to data from the traffic police, the app saw 7,242 downloads and 3,128 new user registrations between August 28 and September 18. During this brief period, citizens reported 2,513 violations, showcasing the app's impact in empowering the public to report dangerous driving and other infractions.

The original app, launched in December 2015, had substantial usage, with 1.86 lakh downloads and around 80,777 registered users, who reported nearly 3.98 lakh violations. The recent relaunch includes a monthly rewards system to further motivate citizen participation. The app allows users to report violations by uploading photos and videos, aiming to enhance traffic regulation through community effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024