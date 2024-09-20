Delhi's Traffic Prahari Relaunch Sees 2,500+ Violations Reported in 22 Days

In the past 22 days, over 2,500 traffic violations were reported via the Delhi Police's recently relaunched Traffic Prahari application, officials disclosed on Friday. This came after Lt Governor VK Saxena ordered the upgrade and relaunch of the Traffic Sentinel app under the new name from September 1.

According to data from the traffic police, the app saw 7,242 downloads and 3,128 new user registrations between August 28 and September 18. During this brief period, citizens reported 2,513 violations, showcasing the app's impact in empowering the public to report dangerous driving and other infractions.

The original app, launched in December 2015, had substantial usage, with 1.86 lakh downloads and around 80,777 registered users, who reported nearly 3.98 lakh violations. The recent relaunch includes a monthly rewards system to further motivate citizen participation. The app allows users to report violations by uploading photos and videos, aiming to enhance traffic regulation through community effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)