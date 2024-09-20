Global Sikh Devotees Gather in Kartarpur to Honor Guru Nanak's Legacy

Sikh devotees from across the globe have converged on Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, to mark the 485th death anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the revered founder of Sikhism. The three-day observance commenced on Friday, welcoming a significant participation of both local and international pilgrims.

Deputy Secretary of Kartarpur Project Management Unit, Saifullah Khokhar, reported the arrival of 500 Sikh pilgrims from countries like Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. Additionally, over 1,500 Indian Sikhs are expected to join via the Kartarpur Corridor.

The event is highlighted by the installation of a life-size bronze statue of Bhai Mardana, Guru Nanak's first Muslim disciple. Also, the recent unveiling of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's restored statue underscores the commitment to preserving Sikh heritage. Enhanced security measures have been assured for the event, which features rituals such as 'Arambh Sri Akhand Path Sahib' and 'Nagar Kirtan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)