Thrilling Re-Run: 'Tumbbad' Outshines Original Earnings

Actor-producer Sohum Shah's film ''Tumbbad'' has surpassed its original earnings with Rs 13.44 crore net in its re-run at the domestic box office. This figure exceeds the revenue it made when first released in 2018.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, the horror drama initially premiered on October 12, 2018, receiving widespread critical acclaim. Responding to popular demand, the film was re-released last week and gained significant traction.

According to Sohum Shah Films, the movie added Rs 1.33 crore on Thursday, bringing its seven-day total to Rs 13.44 crore. Box Office India had recorded its 2018 net collection at Rs 12.44 crore. Set in a Maharashtra village, "Tumbbad" delves into Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession over a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar. Shah disclosed in a recent PTI interview that ''Tumbbad'' did not reach audiences effectively in 2018. Following fans' consistent demand, Shah also announced a sequel to the film.

