Multan and Rawalpindi Announced as Venues for Pakistan-England Test Series
The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Multan and Rawalpindi will host the upcoming three-Test series between Pakistan and England. Due to construction at Karachi Stadium, matches were shifted to Multan. The series will start on October 7 and conclude on October 28, with the England team arriving in Multan on October 2.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has selected Multan and Rawalpindi as venues for the upcoming three-Test series between Pakistan and England, it was revealed on Friday.
Multan is set to host the first two Tests with the inaugural match scheduled from October 7-11, followed by the second from October 15-19. Rawalpindi will host the final Test from October 24-28.
Karachi was initially considered but was ruled out due to ongoing construction work at the stadium, aimed at readying it for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. Consequently, the PCB decided to shift the Karachi Test to Multan. The England men's cricket team will land in Multan on October 2.
