PCB Extends PSL Franchise Bid Deadline Again
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended the deadline for bids on two new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises to December 24. This second extension follows a roadshow in New York, indicating dissatisfaction with the bids received. Uncertainty looms over the future of the Multan Sultans franchise.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to extend the deadline for submitting bids for two new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises. Originally set for December 22, the deadline is now December 24.
A source confirmed the extension, though the PCB has yet to publicly announce the decision. Doubts about the quality of bids received thus far are suggested as the reason behind this change.
Additionally, the PCB is navigating internal challenges, particularly regarding the future of the Multan Sultans franchise. Former owner Ali Tareen relieved his ownership, and the board may manage the franchise until new bids are accepted for a nine-year cycle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
