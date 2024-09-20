Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Tirupati Laddus: Allegations of Animal Fat Usage

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has requested a report from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu regarding allegations of animal fat in Tirupati laddus. The FSSAI will investigate the claims. The controversy has sparked political tensions with TDP and YSRCP trading accusations. A Gujarat-based lab confirmed adulteration in the laddus.

  • India

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has sought a report from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu concerning allegations that animal fat was used to make Tirupati laddus during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Nadda stated that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) would examine the matter and appropriate legal action would be taken.

The accusation has ignited a political firestorm, with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing Naidu of making heinous allegations for political gain. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has circulated a lab report to substantiate the claim.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy revealed that a Gujarat-based lab confirmed adulteration in the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for a thorough investigation, emphasizing the severity of the matter.

