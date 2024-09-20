Max Fashion Teams Up with Kalki Koechlin for 'New New You' Campaign

Max Fashion, a Dubai-based fashion giant, has launched its 'New New You' campaign in collaboration with esteemed actor Kalki Koechlin. The campaign aims to instill self-confidence and a sense of evolution among customers through its diverse and stylish collections tailored for various occasions.

Kalki Koechlin's unique style and boundary-breaking fashion sense align with the campaign's ethos of self-reinvention. The 'New New You' collection features an array of styles, from workwear to festive attire, each designed to inspire confidence and self-expression.

The campaign underscores Max Fashion's commitment to delivering fresh, trendy styles every week across its 520+ stores in India and online platforms. The accompanying campaign film, shot in a scenic European setting, showcases the versatility and vibrancy of the new collection, capturing Koechlin in various chic outfits. Max Fashion continues to democratize fashion for contemporary middle-class families, offering affordable global trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)