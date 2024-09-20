Left Menu

Him Tech Symposium 2024 Showcases Defence Innovations in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar inaugurated the Him Tech Symposium 2024 in Ladakh, focusing on defence technology for high altitude areas. The event, organized by the Indian Army and FICCI, featured over 90 vendors showcasing innovations aimed at improving military readiness and sustainability in harsh environments.

Updated: 20-09-2024 18:16 IST
In a significant move to advance India's military capabilities, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar inaugurated the Him Tech Symposium 2024 in Ladakh. The symposium, which aims to harness defence technology for high altitude areas, was organized by the Indian Army in coordination with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

This landmark event serves as a platform for the Indian Defence Industry to display their latest technological advancements and innovations. The symposium addresses the severe challenges faced by troops stationed in high-altitude regions, such as extreme cold, low oxygen levels, and difficult terrain, by showcasing solutions in equipment maintenance and personnel survivability.

More than 90 vendors from across India demonstrated their products, including autonomous systems, green energy, human sustainability solutions, and advanced communication equipment. The event also enabled direct interaction between the defence industry and soldiers deployed in these challenging environments, highlighting India's commitment to strengthening its military prowess through indigenous technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

