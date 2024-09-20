Congress Demands Judicial Probe Over Thrissur Pooram Disruption
The Congress demands a judicial probe into the alleged sabotage of the Thrissur Pooram festival, citing RTI responses that indicate no investigation has been conducted. KPCC President K Sudhakaran accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of stalling the investigation. CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar also warned of revealing further information if no action is taken.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Friday reiterated its call for a judicial probe into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival, claiming that recent RTI responses suggest deliberate sabotage.
KPCC president K Sudhakaran stated that information obtained through the RTI Act showed no investigation into the festival's disruption, an issue confirmed by the Thrissur City Police. Sudhakaran accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of failing to deliver on his promise to have a report within a week and alleged a conspiracy to aid BJP's victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.
Meanwhile, CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar warned that inaction on the investigation might compel him to disclose additional information regarding the disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Protest in Kerala: Congress Demands CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Resignation
Kerala's Unprecedented Intervention in Film Industry: CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Landmark Move
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Denounces Congress Allegations of CPI(M)-RSS Nexus
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles CPI(M) gen secy Sitaram Yechury's demise. Calls him unparalleled leader of Communist movement.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Mourns CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury