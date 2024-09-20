Congress Demands Judicial Probe Over Thrissur Pooram Disruption

The Congress on Friday reiterated its call for a judicial probe into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival, claiming that recent RTI responses suggest deliberate sabotage.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran stated that information obtained through the RTI Act showed no investigation into the festival's disruption, an issue confirmed by the Thrissur City Police. Sudhakaran accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of failing to deliver on his promise to have a report within a week and alleged a conspiracy to aid BJP's victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar warned that inaction on the investigation might compel him to disclose additional information regarding the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)