Former President Ram Nath Kovind's Visit Highlights Spiritual Legacy of Ramchandra Mission Ashram
Former President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Ramchandra Mission Ashram, hailing it as a place of pilgrimage founded by Ramchandra Maharaj in 1945. Kovind praised the thoughtful use of funds by Maharaj and highlighted the ashram's global presence. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna accompanied him.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind paid a visit to the Ramchandra Mission Ashram on Friday, lauding it as a spiritual pilgrimage site. He commended the founder, Ramchandra Maharaj (Babuji), for his judicious use of funds in establishing the ashram.
Kovind emphasized the ashram's spiritual significance for the people of Shahjahanpur and the important legacy of Babuji. According to ashram member Suyash Sinha, Ramchandra Maharaj's vision was to grow this meditation center, starting in 1945 and expanding internationally by 1972.
During Kovind's visit, he was joined by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and senior district administration officers, reflecting official support for the ashram's mission and reach, now spanning 165 countries.
