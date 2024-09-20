Left Menu

Patriotism in Education: NCERT Adds War Memorial & Martyr's Story to Class 6 Curriculum

From this academic session, the NCERT has included a poem on the National War Memorial and a chapter on India-Pakistan war martyr Abdul Hameed in the Class 6 curriculum. This initiative by the defence and education ministries aims to instill values of patriotism, duty, courage, and sacrifice in schoolchildren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:29 IST
Patriotism in Education: NCERT Adds War Memorial & Martyr's Story to Class 6 Curriculum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aimed at fostering patriotism among the young, the NCERT has introduced a poem on the National War Memorial and a chapter on India-Pakistan war hero Abdul Hameed in its Class 6 syllabus from this academic session, according to officials.

The joint initiative by the defence and education ministries seeks to instill values such as patriotism, devotion to duty, and courage and sacrifice in schoolchildren to encourage youth participation in nation-building.

The poem 'National War Memorial' celebrates the ethos behind the memorial, while 'Veer Abdul Hameed' honors the Indian soldier who sacrificed his life in the 1965 India-Pakistan war and was posthumously awarded the Param Veer Chakra, the nation's highest gallantry award.

The National War Memorial, established in 2019, serves to foster a sense of high moral values, sacrifice, national pride, and belongingness in each citizen and pays homage to the soldiers who died defending the nation.

In a strategic move to brand the National War Memorial as a landmark national symbol, the Ministry of Defence has partnered with the Ministry of Education to integrate the memorial and related content into the school curriculum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024