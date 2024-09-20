Patriotism in Education: NCERT Adds War Memorial & Martyr's Story to Class 6 Curriculum

Aimed at fostering patriotism among the young, the NCERT has introduced a poem on the National War Memorial and a chapter on India-Pakistan war hero Abdul Hameed in its Class 6 syllabus from this academic session, according to officials.

The joint initiative by the defence and education ministries seeks to instill values such as patriotism, devotion to duty, and courage and sacrifice in schoolchildren to encourage youth participation in nation-building.

The poem 'National War Memorial' celebrates the ethos behind the memorial, while 'Veer Abdul Hameed' honors the Indian soldier who sacrificed his life in the 1965 India-Pakistan war and was posthumously awarded the Param Veer Chakra, the nation's highest gallantry award.

The National War Memorial, established in 2019, serves to foster a sense of high moral values, sacrifice, national pride, and belongingness in each citizen and pays homage to the soldiers who died defending the nation.

In a strategic move to brand the National War Memorial as a landmark national symbol, the Ministry of Defence has partnered with the Ministry of Education to integrate the memorial and related content into the school curriculum.

(With inputs from agencies.)