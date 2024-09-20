Left Menu

Minister Demands Probe into Tirupati Temple Allegations

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar called for a thorough investigation into allegations of corruption and the use of adulterated ghee in Tirupati Balaji temple's 'laddu prasadam'. Kumar highlighted concerns about religious promotion within the temple and requested a CBI probe to safeguard Hindu sentiments and ensure accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:31 IST
Minister Demands Probe into Tirupati Temple Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged for an exhaustive investigation into the serious allegations involving the use of adulterated ghee in the sacred 'laddu prasadam' at Tirupati Balaji temple.

In a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Kumar emphasized that reports of using animal fat in 'laddus' have deeply hurt the sentiments of Lord Venkateswara's devotees worldwide. He hinted at a broader conspiracy to undermine 'Hindu Dharma' through such actions.

Kumar expressed concerns about individuals from other faiths allegedly obtaining control and employment opportunities within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). He called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to uncover the truth and stressed that the state government must take immediate and tough measures to protect Hindu sentiments and prevent the promotion of other religions at the revered site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024