Minister Demands Probe into Tirupati Temple Allegations

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged for an exhaustive investigation into the serious allegations involving the use of adulterated ghee in the sacred 'laddu prasadam' at Tirupati Balaji temple.

In a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Kumar emphasized that reports of using animal fat in 'laddus' have deeply hurt the sentiments of Lord Venkateswara's devotees worldwide. He hinted at a broader conspiracy to undermine 'Hindu Dharma' through such actions.

Kumar expressed concerns about individuals from other faiths allegedly obtaining control and employment opportunities within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). He called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to uncover the truth and stressed that the state government must take immediate and tough measures to protect Hindu sentiments and prevent the promotion of other religions at the revered site.

(With inputs from agencies.)