Outrage Over Impure Ghee in Temple Prasad Stirs Controversy

Acharya Satyendra Das, Ayodhya temple's chief priest, expressed anger over the discovery of animal fat in the ghee used for 'prasad' at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams confirmed the presence of impurities in the ghee, prompting demands for a thorough investigation.

Updated: 20-09-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:03 IST
Acharya Satyendra Das
Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya temple, voiced his outrage on Friday over alleged findings of animal fat in the ghee used for 'prasad' (laddoos) at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

'If animal fat was mixed in the 'prasad', it is unforgivable. Strict action should be taken against people involved in it,' stated Das.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), responsible for managing the temple, cited a lab report on Friday confirming the presence of 'lard' (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee.

'Vaishnav saints and devotees do not even use garlic and onions. In such a context, the use of fat in the offerings is very unfortunate. It is a mockery of the Hindu faith. A major agency should investigate this and those found guilty should face action,' added Das.

Das also confirmed that 300 kgs of 'prasad' from the Tirupati temple were distributed among devotees during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

