Calls for Bharat Ratna for Last Bhavnagar King at Samast Kshatriya Shakti Asmita Manch Launch

The newly formed Samast Kshatriya Shakti Asmita Manch, led by Vijayraj Singh Gohil, seeks Bharat Ratna for late Krishna Kumarsinhji Gohil, the last king of Bhavnagar. The outfit aims to bridge the Rajput community and royal families and excludes any political agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:25 IST
In a significant event, the newly created 'Samast Kshatriya Shakti Asmita Manch' sought Bharat Ratna for Krishna Kumarsinhji Gohil, the last king of Bhavnagar in Gujarat. The demand underscores Gohil's contribution to India's unity and the introduction of Panchayati Raj in his state.

Vijayraj Singh Gohil, the grandson of Krishna Kumarsinhji Gohil, was appointed as the first president of the outfit. He emphasized the objective of the organization to uplift the Kshatriya community while steering clear of any political motives.

Riddhiraj Singh of Danta royal family echoed this sentiment, calling not only for recognition of Krishna Kumarsinhji's efforts but also of other historical Rajput figures like Queen Naiki Devi. The outfit aims to serve as a bridge between the Rajput or Kshatriya community and royal families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

