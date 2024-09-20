Tragic Birthday: DU Student Dies in High-Speed Crash Near Rajghat

A Delhi University student tragically lost his life in a high-speed car crash near Rajghat a day after celebrating his birthday, police reported on Friday.

Aishwarya Pandey, a first-year BA student at Deshbandhu College, was returning from a birthday celebration in Gurugram with four friends when the accident occurred. The SUV, driven by friend Aishwarya Mishra, collided with a guardrail between the Shanti Van red light and Geeta Colony in the Kotwali area.

Pandey and Mishra were critically injured, while three other friends were treated and released. Despite efforts to save him, Pandey succumbed to his injuries at LNJP hospital. Mishra remains in critical condition at Ganga Ram Hospital. Police have recorded statements from the friends and the car owner, and have registered a case for rash driving and endangering life.

(With inputs from agencies.)