Left Menu

Art Director Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud via Dating App

A 43-year-old art director in Mumbai was allegedly duped out of Rs 3.37 lakh by a man she met on a dating app named Advait. She was convinced to pay the amount by a caller posing as a customs official. A further attempt was thwarted by a bank official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:48 IST
Art Director Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud via Dating App
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old art director in Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 3.37 lakh by a man she befriended on a dating app, police reported on Friday.

The complainant, known to have met a person named Advait on Tinder, began exchanging messages with him. He claimed to be abroad and said he would visit Mumbai on September 16.

On the specified date, the woman received a call from an individual posing as a Delhi customs official, claiming that her friend Advait was detained at the airport with a large sum of Euros.

The so-called official directed her to pay Rs 3.37 lakh through UPI to secure Advait's release, which she did. Later, she was instructed to deposit another Rs 4.99 lakh, but a vigilant bank official informed her that she was likely a victim of cyber fraud. Subsequently, a case was filed at Versova police station against unidentified fraudsters, and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024