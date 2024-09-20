Art Director Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud via Dating App

A 43-year-old art director in Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 3.37 lakh by a man she befriended on a dating app, police reported on Friday.

The complainant, known to have met a person named Advait on Tinder, began exchanging messages with him. He claimed to be abroad and said he would visit Mumbai on September 16.

On the specified date, the woman received a call from an individual posing as a Delhi customs official, claiming that her friend Advait was detained at the airport with a large sum of Euros.

The so-called official directed her to pay Rs 3.37 lakh through UPI to secure Advait's release, which she did. Later, she was instructed to deposit another Rs 4.99 lakh, but a vigilant bank official informed her that she was likely a victim of cyber fraud. Subsequently, a case was filed at Versova police station against unidentified fraudsters, and an investigation is ongoing.

