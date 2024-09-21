Left Menu

Hedge Fund Manager on Leave After Controversial Gaza Strip Remarks

Steven Eisman, famed for his role in 'The Big Short,' was put on leave by Neuberger Berman after celebrating the devastation in Gaza on social media. Eisman apologized, claiming he meant to refer to Israel's attacks on Hezbollah, not Gaza. The firm termed his actions 'objectionable.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 04:42 IST
Hedge Fund Manager on Leave After Controversial Gaza Strip Remarks

Hedge fund manager Steven Eisman, best known for predicting the U.S. housing market crash featured in 'The Big Short,' was placed on leave by his firm, Neuberger Berman, following controversial remarks celebrating the destruction in Gaza.

Neuberger Berman clarified that Eisman's statements were personal and not representative of the firm, labeling his actions 'objectionable.' The Gaza health ministry reported over 41,000 Palestinian deaths in the ongoing conflict. Eisman's social media account has since been deleted.

Eisman issued an apology, explaining that he intended his comments to refer to Israel's attacks on the Hezbollah group in Lebanon. However, Neuberger Berman condemned his 'irresponsible and objectionable' conduct, emphasizing that Eisman did not speak for the company. Eisman gained fame by profiting during the 2007 subprime mortgage crisis, a story dramatized in 'The Big Short.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024