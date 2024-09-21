Hedge Fund Manager on Leave After Controversial Gaza Strip Remarks
Steven Eisman, famed for his role in 'The Big Short,' was put on leave by Neuberger Berman after celebrating the devastation in Gaza on social media. Eisman apologized, claiming he meant to refer to Israel's attacks on Hezbollah, not Gaza. The firm termed his actions 'objectionable.'
Hedge fund manager Steven Eisman, best known for predicting the U.S. housing market crash featured in 'The Big Short,' was placed on leave by his firm, Neuberger Berman, following controversial remarks celebrating the destruction in Gaza.
Neuberger Berman clarified that Eisman's statements were personal and not representative of the firm, labeling his actions 'objectionable.' The Gaza health ministry reported over 41,000 Palestinian deaths in the ongoing conflict. Eisman's social media account has since been deleted.
Eisman issued an apology, explaining that he intended his comments to refer to Israel's attacks on the Hezbollah group in Lebanon. However, Neuberger Berman condemned his 'irresponsible and objectionable' conduct, emphasizing that Eisman did not speak for the company. Eisman gained fame by profiting during the 2007 subprime mortgage crisis, a story dramatized in 'The Big Short.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
