Strengthening Ties: PM Modi and VP Vance Propel India-US Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in high-level talks with US Vice President JD Vance on Monday, with both leaders underscoring their commitment to enhancing cooperation in critical sectors such as energy, defense, and strategic technologies. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi fondly recalled his January visit to Washington DC and the productive discussions with President Donald Trump that established a cooperative roadmap leveraging Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Viksit Bharat 2047 initiatives.

The Indian leader extended warm greetings to President Trump and expressed anticipation for his upcoming visit to India, where he is expected to attend the Quad Summit. Highlighting the significant progress in India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, PM Modi and VP Vance expressed optimism for mutually beneficial trade outcomes, emphasizing people-centric policies and strategic synergies between the two nations.

Further, both leaders exchanged views on regional and global matters, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy as vital approaches to emerging challenges. Prime Minister Modi praised the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US, describing it as a defining partnership of the 21st century aimed at advancing global welfare. Vice President Vance is on a four-day official visit to India, marking his first trip to the country, amid ongoing trade discussions following the US's reciprocal tariff reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)