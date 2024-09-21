Left Menu

Pidilite Industries Partners with ADDS 2024 to Showcase Innovative Design Solutions

Pidilite Industries Limited collaborates with the Architectural Digest Design Show (ADDS) 2024 as an Associate Sponsor. The event, featuring top architects and designers, spotlights Pidilite's innovative installation 'Materials, Spaces & Emotions' and aims to showcase how materials can transform spaces into sensory experiences through innovative design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:24 IST
Mumbai, September 20, 2024: Pidilite Industries Limited has partnered with the prestigious Architectural Digest Design Show (ADDS) 2024, becoming an Associate Sponsor. The event attracts the country's leading architects, designers, influencers, and industry experts.

Pidilite is presenting a unique installation shaped like totem pillars and titled 'Materials, Spaces & Emotions,' which highlights the company's array of solutions. The goal is to explore how tactile and tangible materials can create profound experiences in architecture.

Kavinder Singh, Joint Managing Director Designate of Pidilite, remarked, 'The AD Design Show is India's premier design event. We at Pidilite are devoted to empowering the nation's top creative minds to design structures that merge elegance with durability using our innovative solutions. Our installation at ADDS demonstrates Pidilite's capacity to transform materials and spaces into powerful experiences.' Sandeep Lodha, Managing Director at Conde Nast India, added, 'We are excited to have Pidilite as a key partner for this year's AD Design Show. Their commitment to design, innovation, and creativity aligns seamlessly with our ethos. Their contributions have significantly enhanced the event's value.' Inspired by various design themes, Pidilite's totems illustrate the brand's dedication to innovation, aesthetics, and sustainability. The three-day installation aims to show how thoughtful material integration can create functional, visually appealing, and enduring spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

