Entertainment News Roundup: New Creative Head at Disney, Gucci's Dreamy Collection, and More

This round-up covers key highlights in the entertainment industry, including Walt Disney appointing Jared Bush as its new chief creative officer, Harvey Weinstein's not guilty plea in a new sexual assault charge, major theater upgrades by AMC and Regal, Taylor Swift's concert craze among young Russians, and standout collections from Prada and Gucci at Milan Fashion Week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Walt Disney Animation Studios, in a significant leadership shift, on Thursday named Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jared Bush as its new chief creative officer, effective immediately. Bush, the creative force behind movie hits such as "Encanto," "Zootopia," and writer of the original Oscar-nominated hit "Moana" takes the reins from Jennifer Lee, who will return to filmmaking full time to steward the wildly successful "Frozen" franchise.

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge on Wednesday, nearly five months after the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul's earlier sex crimes conviction in New York was overturned. Weinstein, 72, who is recovering from emergency heart surgery, entered his plea to committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree at a hearing before Justice Curtis Farber in a New York state court in Manhattan.

The largest theater chains including AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark will invest more than $2.2 billion over the next three years to upgrade theaters in the U.S. and Canada, an industry group announced on Thursday. Improvements will be made by the eight biggest theater chains in the region, representing over 21,000 screens and 67% of box office sales, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Artem, a 22-year-old IT student in Moscow, has no regrets about shelling out more than $3,000 to see his favourite singer perform. Around the world, fans of Taylor Swift - "Swifties" - are used to paying eye-popping prices to attend her concerts. But in Russia, there are other challenges in the quest to catch the superstar on tour.

Italian fashion house Prada played with distortion for its womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, presenting skirts suspended from belts, glasses with hugely oversized lenses, and topless hats. Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons opened the show, called "Infinite Present" with a floral strappy frock followed by a black dress adorned with metallic rings, an embellishment seen on several outfits.

Gucci sought to recreate the magic of summer sunsets at Milan Fashion Week on Friday with a colourful line that at times nodded to the 1960s. Creative director Sabato De Sarno began the show for his spring/summer 2025 collection, called "Casual grandeur", with a tailored zipped jacket and floor-length trousers slit at the front bottom, opening up over sneakers.

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

