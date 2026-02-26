Prada's Pioneering Show Hints at High-Tech Fashion Future

Prada's autumn/winter show in Milan showcased innovative wardrobe pieces such as embroidered satin dresses, sheer skirts, and wool sweaters. The event's highlight was the presence of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, stirring rumors of a potential smart glasses collaboration.

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons featured only 15 models presenting layered outfits, creating impactful visual statements. Miuccia Prada emphasized the theme of multiplicity in women's identities through fashion.

Alongside Zuckerberg, key attendees included Prada's CEO Andrea Guerra and family heir Lorenzo Bertelli. Prada's existing licensing agreement with EssilorLuxottica, known for its partnership with Meta, points toward possible advancements in AI-powered eyewear.

(With inputs from agencies.)