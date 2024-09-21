Left Menu

Johnny Depp Honored at Rome Film Festival 2024 with Lifetime Achievement Award

Johnny Depp will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Rome Film Festival, where his film 'Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness' will also be screened. The festival runs from 16 to 27 October and will also honor Viggo Mortensen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:31 IST
Johnny Depp (Image source: Instagram/@johnnydepp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Johnny Depp is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Rome Film Festival, per a report from Deadline. Along with the accolade, Depp's latest directorial effort, 'Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness', will premiere at the event.

'Modi' explores a dramatic seventy-two-hour period in the life of bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani, set in war-torn Paris of 1916. The film features French actress Antonia Desplat and Riccardo Scamarcio in prominent roles.

The movie narrates Modigliani's struggles as he flees police and contemplates ending his career. Encouraged by fellow artists and his art dealer, his night of hallucinations culminates in a pivotal encounter with American collector Maurice Gangnat, potentially altering his life path.

Following a successful debut at the San Sebastian Film Festival, 'Modi' will next be presented in Rome. The festival will additionally honor Viggo Mortensen with a Lifetime Achievement Award, spotlighting his film 'The Dead Don't Hurt'. This film follows Vivienne Le Coudy, played by Vicky Krieps, and Danish immigrant Holgen Olsen, portrayed by Mortensen, amid the American Civil War backdrop.

The 2024 Rome Film Festival is slated for 16 to 27 October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

