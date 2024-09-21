Bollywood Actor Parvin Dabas Hospitalized After Car Accident

Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a suburban hospital following a car accident, according to his family. The 50-year-old actor has appeared in notable films including 'Monsoon Wedding' and 'Khosla Ka Ghosla.'

Dabas' wife, Preeti Jhingiani, issued a statement confirming that her husband, who is also the co-founder of the arm-wrestling competition Pro Panja League, is recuperating at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra.

'We regret to inform you that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and Pro Panja League co-founder, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital following an unfortunate car accident early Saturday morning,' she said.

Details of the incident are still emerging, but Mr. Dabas is receiving medical attention. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation.

Recently, the Delhi-born actor had roles in 'Made in Heaven' season two and Tahira Kashyap's 'Sharmajee Ki Beti.'

(With inputs from agencies.)