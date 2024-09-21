Left Menu

Bollywood Actor Parvin Dabas Hospitalized After Car Accident

Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas was admitted to the ICU of a suburban hospital following a car accident. Known for his roles in films like 'Monsoon Wedding' and 'Khosla Ka Ghosla,' Dabas is currently recuperating. His wife, Preeti Jhingiani, confirmed he is receiving medical attention at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 11:25 IST
Bollywood Actor Parvin Dabas Hospitalized After Car Accident
Parvin Dabas
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a suburban hospital following a car accident, according to his family. The 50-year-old actor has appeared in notable films including 'Monsoon Wedding' and 'Khosla Ka Ghosla.'

Dabas' wife, Preeti Jhingiani, issued a statement confirming that her husband, who is also the co-founder of the arm-wrestling competition Pro Panja League, is recuperating at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra.

'We regret to inform you that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and Pro Panja League co-founder, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital following an unfortunate car accident early Saturday morning,' she said.

Details of the incident are still emerging, but Mr. Dabas is receiving medical attention. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation.

Recently, the Delhi-born actor had roles in 'Made in Heaven' season two and Tahira Kashyap's 'Sharmajee Ki Beti.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024