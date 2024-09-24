Gwalior Bandh: Hindu Mahasabha's Protest Against India-Bangladesh Cricket Match

The Hindu Mahasabha has declared a bandh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on October 6, opposing the India-Bangladesh cricket match scheduled next month. This action is in protest against alleged 'atrocities' on Hindus in Bangladesh.

According to Jaiveer Bharadwaj, the national vice president of the organization, the ongoing 'atrocities' make it inappropriate to engage in cricket with Bangladesh. The bandh will not affect the supply of essential commodities, he added.

Bharadwaj also called for capital punishment for those involved in the 'adulteration' of laddus at the Tirupati Balaji temple. The incident has hurt Hindu sentiments, leading to a show cause notice from the country's food safety regulator and an announcement by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)