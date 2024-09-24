Kaya Clinic Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Skincare App

Kaya Clinic, a major player in India's skincare industry, has unveiled its groundbreaking AI-powered app, positioning itself at the forefront of personalized skincare diagnostics. This pioneering mobile application leverages artificial intelligence to provide users with tailored skin health analyses, marking a significant milestone in the dermatological field.

With a legacy spanning over two decades and a network of more than 75 clinics across India, Kaya has been a leader in delivering advanced skincare services. The newly launched app maintains this tradition by offering detailed evaluations of skin conditions, such as acne, aging, and pigmentation, using high-resolution selfies and AI-based image analysis.

By drawing on a vast database of over 4,000 customer references and the expertise of 140+ dermatologists, the app promises highly accurate diagnoses. It aims to empower both dermatologists and consumers, providing advanced clinical tools and personalized treatment plans. Kaya's continuous commitment to innovation is set to propel the beauty industry into a new era of AI-driven skincare solutions.

