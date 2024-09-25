Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez Sends Thoughtful Gift to Comedian Nikki Glaser Amid Divorce News

Jennifer Lopez, who recently filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, sent a special gift to comedian Nikki Glaser. Glaser had defended Lopez against online criticism in June. Lopez's note expressed appreciation for Glaser's support and humor, leading to a heartfelt TikTok reaction from Glaser.

Jennifer Lopez (Image source: Instagram/ @jlo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jennifer Lopez, the acclaimed singer and songwriter, recently sent a heartfelt gift to comedian Nikki Glaser, following Lopez's filing for divorce from Ben Affleck last month, according to E! News.

Lopez's gift included a note expressing her appreciation for Glaser's support against online criticism. 'I heard your interview. I know it's easy to go along with the crowd, and I appreciate you speaking your truth. I respect your strength and humor. Here's a little something for your feet,' the note read. Glaser humorously acknowledged, 'She knows I have bunions, too probably.'

In a TikTok video dated July 18, Glaser professed her admiration for Lopez, stating, 'I will love you forever, and not just because of this. You're awesome. Thank you so much.' This gesture came after Glaser publicly supported Lopez during speculation about her relationship with Affleck, particularly following Lopez's solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala in May.

Glaser had previously admitted that she initially thought Lopez was 'phoney' but changed her perspective after watching 'The Greatest Love Story Never Told.' Glaser expressed disappointment over the cancellation of Lopez's tour, indicating her growing admiration for the artist.

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, a little over two years after rekindling her romance with Affleck. The filing cited that the couple had been separated since April 2024.

