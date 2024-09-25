Veteran Filmmaker and Wife of Pandit Jasraj, Madhura Pandit Jasraj, Passes Away at 86

Filmmaker Madhura Pandit Jasraj, wife of the late music maestro Pandit Jasraj, passed away early Wednesday in Mumbai at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments.

The last rites for Madhura Pandit Jasraj will be conducted at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai this evening, according to family spokesperson Pritam Sharma. Born to celebrated filmmaker V Shantaram, she married Pandit Jasraj in 1962 and is survived by two children: music director Shaarang Dev Pandit and TV personality Durga Jasraj.

Madhura Pandit Jasraj wore many hats in her illustrious career, including those of director, producer, choreographer, and writer. She directed multiple plays and movies and authored several books, including a biography of her father titled 'V Shantaram: The Man Who Changed Indian Cinema.' In 2010, she made history by becoming the oldest debutant director of a feature film with her Marathi film 'Aai Tujha Aashirwad,' earning her a place in the Limca Book of Records. The film featured songs by Pandit Jasraj. She also directed a biographical short film on her husband, 'Sangeet Martand Jasraj.'

Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Jasraj passed away in 2020 at the age of 90.

