Left Menu

Veteran Filmmaker and Wife of Pandit Jasraj, Madhura Pandit Jasraj, Passes Away at 86

Madhura Pandit Jasraj, a veteran filmmaker and wife of the late music maestro Pandit Jasraj, passed away at 86 in Mumbai due to age-related ailments. She was noted for her contributions to cinema and theatre and was the daughter of celebrated filmmaker V Shantaram. Her last rites will be held at Oshiwara crematorium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:02 IST
Veteran Filmmaker and Wife of Pandit Jasraj, Madhura Pandit Jasraj, Passes Away at 86
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Madhura Pandit Jasraj, wife of the late music maestro Pandit Jasraj, passed away early Wednesday in Mumbai at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments.

The last rites for Madhura Pandit Jasraj will be conducted at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai this evening, according to family spokesperson Pritam Sharma. Born to celebrated filmmaker V Shantaram, she married Pandit Jasraj in 1962 and is survived by two children: music director Shaarang Dev Pandit and TV personality Durga Jasraj.

Madhura Pandit Jasraj wore many hats in her illustrious career, including those of director, producer, choreographer, and writer. She directed multiple plays and movies and authored several books, including a biography of her father titled 'V Shantaram: The Man Who Changed Indian Cinema.' In 2010, she made history by becoming the oldest debutant director of a feature film with her Marathi film 'Aai Tujha Aashirwad,' earning her a place in the Limca Book of Records. The film featured songs by Pandit Jasraj. She also directed a biographical short film on her husband, 'Sangeet Martand Jasraj.'

Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Jasraj passed away in 2020 at the age of 90.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024