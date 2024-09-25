Twelve Singaporean Military Personnel Injured in Training Collision in Australia

Twelve Singaporean military personnel were injured when two armoured vehicles collided during a training exercise in Australia, officials reported on Wednesday.

The personnel suffered non-serious injuries when one Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle rear-ended another on Tuesday at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area in Queensland, according to a Singapore Defence Ministry statement. All 12 soldiers received medical attention and rejoined their unit by Wednesday.

The Singapore Army halted the exercise overnight to emphasize the importance of maintaining proper distance between vehicles, resuming training after reinforcing these safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)