Twelve Singaporean Military Personnel Injured in Training Collision in Australia

Twelve Singaporean military personnel sustained non-serious injuries when two armoured vehicles collided during a training exercise in Australia. All personnel received medical care and returned to their unit. The Singapore Army paused and resumed the exercise after emphasizing safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Twelve Singaporean military personnel were injured when two armoured vehicles collided during a training exercise in Australia, officials reported on Wednesday.

The personnel suffered non-serious injuries when one Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle rear-ended another on Tuesday at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area in Queensland, according to a Singapore Defence Ministry statement. All 12 soldiers received medical attention and rejoined their unit by Wednesday.

The Singapore Army halted the exercise overnight to emphasize the importance of maintaining proper distance between vehicles, resuming training after reinforcing these safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

