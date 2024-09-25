Left Menu

Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Nine-Year-Old in Pune

A nine-year-old boy was fatally attacked by a leopard in Pune’s Junnar tehsil, Maharashtra. The tragic incident occurred when the boy left his home to answer nature's call. The boy's body was later discovered with severe neck injuries. Authorities have warned nearby residents to stay vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old boy was killed after a leopard attacked him in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Wednesday, forest officials confirmed.

The tragic event took place as the boy went to relieve himself at a farm near his home in Tejiwadi, Junnar tehsil. Forest officials reported that the boy's grandfather was close by when the attack occurred.

Deputy Conservation of Forest, Junnar range, Amol Satpute, explained that the leopard likely came from nearby sugarcane farms and attacked the boy, dragging him into the fields. The boy was found with severe neck injuries. The minor's parents worked as brick kiln workers and were originally from Ahmednagar district. Following the attack, local residents have been urged to remain vigilant due to the leopard's presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

