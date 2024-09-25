Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Nine-Year-Old in Pune

A nine-year-old boy was killed after a leopard attacked him in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Wednesday, forest officials confirmed.

The tragic event took place as the boy went to relieve himself at a farm near his home in Tejiwadi, Junnar tehsil. Forest officials reported that the boy's grandfather was close by when the attack occurred.

Deputy Conservation of Forest, Junnar range, Amol Satpute, explained that the leopard likely came from nearby sugarcane farms and attacked the boy, dragging him into the fields. The boy was found with severe neck injuries. The minor's parents worked as brick kiln workers and were originally from Ahmednagar district. Following the attack, local residents have been urged to remain vigilant due to the leopard's presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)