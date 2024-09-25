Left Menu

TVU Networks Unveils Revolutionary Broadcasting Technologies at Broadcast India 2024

TVU Networks is set to showcase groundbreaking innovations at Broadcast India 2024, aiming to revolutionize the broadcasting industry. CEO Paul Shen highlights the company's focus on empowering broadcasters with agile, cloud-based solutions. Key features include microservices, TVU MediaHub™, and Network Operations Center (NOC), all leveraging AI and 5G technologies.

Updated: 25-09-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

TVU Networks, a globally renowned leader in IP and cloud-based live video solutions, will present its latest innovations at Broadcast India 2024 from October 17 to 19 at booth J1-A, promising to revolutionize the broadcasting industry.

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, emphasized the company's collaborative approach: ''We're not just providing tools; we're partnering with broadcasters to transform their live production capabilities. Our goal is to empower our partners with the agility needed to meet evolving audience demands, shaping the future of live broadcasting with tangible results today.''

Central to TVU's innovation are microservices – modular building blocks that enable dynamic workflows and seamless integration with on-premise infrastructures. The award-winning TVU MediaHub™ enhances media workflow efficiency, while the Network Operations Center (NOC) provides unprecedented control and insight into broadcasting operations. Leveraging AI, 5G, and cloud computing, TVU Networks remains committed to pioneering adaptive solutions for the media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

