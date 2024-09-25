Polestar Solutions Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification in India

Polestar Solutions, a global leader in AI and analytics solutions, announced today that it has received the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification™ in India for the period from September 2024 to September 2025. This coveted recognition underscores Polestar Solutions' commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture.

Commenting on the certification, Ajay Goenka, Co-Founder & CFO at Polestar Solutions, said, "As the world continues to rapidly evolve, we recognize the importance of aligning our core values with those of our current and future employees so that they can develop their careers and succeed in an inclusive work environment. We are incredibly proud to share that we are a Great Place to Work® Certified™ organization. This certification underscores our vision of cultivating a workplace where our people - who are our biggest asset - feel valued, supported and inspired. We are committed to building a purpose-driven global organization and creating opportunities towards an empowered, inclusive and equitable work environment."

The Great Place to Work® Certification is a global authority on workplace culture and is awarded to organizations based on a rigorous independent assessment. Polestar Solutions scored over 85 percent on attributes such as High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™. Asim Jamil, Head of Human Resources at Polestar Solutions, noted the company's plans to triple its headcount in the U.S. by the end of this year and maintain a global growth trajectory.

