International Bridge Championship Concludes: Team WHAM Claims Top Honors

The 21st HCL International Bridge Championship has successfully concluded, with over 1000 players and 180 teams from 12 countries participating in this prestigious event held at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in New Delhi.

Team WHAM from Australia and New Zealand emerged victorious in the Team of Four Gold event, winning the Naresh Tandan Trophy and Rs. 44 lakh in prize money. Team RSCS from India secured the Team of Four Silver event, taking home the Mohini Tandan Trophy and Rs. 16 lakh.

This year's championship, categorized as a 'Category B' event in the World Bridge Tour, offered a total prize purse of Rs. 2.7 crore. Chairperson Padma Shri Mrs. Kiran Nadar praised the participation of several young players, emphasizing the event's role in fostering talent and contributing to the growth of Bridge in India.

