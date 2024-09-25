Left Menu

Pope Francis Expels 10 from Catholic Movement in Peru

Pope Francis has expelled 10 individuals from the Sodalitium of Christian Life, a Catholic movement in Peru, following a Vatican investigation that revealed 'sadistic' abuses of power and spirituality. This follows last month's expulsion of the group's founder, Luis Figari, for severe misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:17 IST
Pope Francis has taken the unprecedented step of expelling 10 people from the Sodalitium of Christian Life, a Catholic group in Peru, after a Vatican investigation revealed shocking 'sadistic' abuses of power and spirituality.

This decisive action comes on the heels of Francis' decision last month to expel the group's founder, Luis Figari, who was found guilty of sodomizing his recruits.

The announcement was made through a statement from the Peruvian Bishops Conference, which published the Vatican embassy's decision on its official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

