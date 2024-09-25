Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari Advocates for Haryana's Prosperity through Development and Technology in Upcoming Elections

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed a rally emphasizing the upcoming Haryana elections as a pivotal moment for development under BJP. He highlighted past development projects and new technologies aimed at agrarian prosperity. Gadkari urged farmers to adopt biofuel technologies instead of stubble burning, and stressed the importance of BJP's continued leadership for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:24 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday emphasized that the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana are crucial not merely as a contest between the BJP and Congress, but for the overall welfare of Haryana's populace. He highlighted his party's decade-long commitment to development policies.

Speaking at a rally for BJP candidate Subhash Sudha in Thanesar, Kurukshetra, Gadkari underscored the advancements made in Haryana and across the nation under BJP governance. 'Sahi sarkar aaye, Sahi policy bani (the right government came to power, and the right policies were adopted),' he noted, praising the state's agricultural productivity and announcing plans for farmers to become energy providers through bio-CNG and bio-LNG technologies.

Gadkari also addressed issues like stubble burning, advocating for the adoption of new biofuel technologies. He reaffirmed the Modi government's priority on farmers, promising prosperity from village to city. Highlighting infrastructural improvements, he spoke of enhanced connectivity across Haryana through expressways, facilitating faster travel. Gadkari's personal connection to Kurukshetra and his professional achievements were also shared to bolster the BJP's campaign rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

