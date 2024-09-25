RSS: A Movement for India's Revival

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale proclaimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not merely an organization but a profound campaign for India's rise and revival. Speaking at the Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium in Jaisalmer, he termed it an essential movement for national life.

Hosabale cited former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas, who recently described the RSS as a guarantor of democracy in India. He noted its evolution from a small initiative in Nagpur in 1925 to its current presence in every state and district nationwide, with ambitions to reach every division and colony.

Reflecting on the genesis of the RSS, he mentioned that it was initially ridiculed by the public, yet has grown into the world's largest social organization, built on the sacrifice and dedication of its volunteers. He also addressed the concept of 'Hindu Rashtra', framing Hinduism not as a religion but a way of life, uniting Hindus under a cohesive philosophy inspired by figures like Swami Vivekananda.

(With inputs from agencies.)