Hemant Soren Advocates for ST Status for Jharkhandi Tea Tribes in Assam
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, advocating for the marginalized Jharkhandi tea tribes in Assam. Soren highlighted the tribes' significant contributions and demanded ST status for them, expressing concern over their current classification as OBCs and the challenges they face.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday reached out to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, advocating for the recognition of Jharkhandi tea tribes as Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Assam.
In his letter, Soren expressed deep concern over the plight of the 70 lakh tea-tribe community, highlighting their marginalization despite their crucial contributions to Assam's economy. He noted that many of these tribes, including Santhali, Kuruk, Munda, and Oraon, originally migrated from Jharkhand during colonial times to work on tea plantations.
Soren emphasized that while these ethnic groups are recognized as STs in Jharkhand and other states, Assam continues to classify them as Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He urged for immediate ST status to ensure they receive the benefits and protections they deserve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has betrayed people, BJP to form next govt in state: Himanta Biswa Sarma at Khunti.
Hemant Soren Advocates for ST Status for Assam's Tea Tribes
Jharkhand's tea tribes marginalised in Assam, denied ST status, despite their contributions to economy: Hemant Soren writes to Himanta.
Only infiltrators respected in J'khand, we will chase them out of state: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma in Khunti.
Jharkhand CM Demands ST Status for Assam's Tea Tribes