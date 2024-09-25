Hemant Soren Advocates for ST Status for Jharkhandi Tea Tribes in Assam

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday reached out to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, advocating for the recognition of Jharkhandi tea tribes as Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Assam.

In his letter, Soren expressed deep concern over the plight of the 70 lakh tea-tribe community, highlighting their marginalization despite their crucial contributions to Assam's economy. He noted that many of these tribes, including Santhali, Kuruk, Munda, and Oraon, originally migrated from Jharkhand during colonial times to work on tea plantations.

Soren emphasized that while these ethnic groups are recognized as STs in Jharkhand and other states, Assam continues to classify them as Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He urged for immediate ST status to ensure they receive the benefits and protections they deserve.

