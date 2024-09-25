Left Menu

Hemant Soren Advocates for ST Status for Jharkhandi Tea Tribes in Assam

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, advocating for the marginalized Jharkhandi tea tribes in Assam. Soren highlighted the tribes' significant contributions and demanded ST status for them, expressing concern over their current classification as OBCs and the challenges they face.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:09 IST
Hemant Soren Advocates for ST Status for Jharkhandi Tea Tribes in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday reached out to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, advocating for the recognition of Jharkhandi tea tribes as Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Assam.

In his letter, Soren expressed deep concern over the plight of the 70 lakh tea-tribe community, highlighting their marginalization despite their crucial contributions to Assam's economy. He noted that many of these tribes, including Santhali, Kuruk, Munda, and Oraon, originally migrated from Jharkhand during colonial times to work on tea plantations.

Soren emphasized that while these ethnic groups are recognized as STs in Jharkhand and other states, Assam continues to classify them as Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He urged for immediate ST status to ensure they receive the benefits and protections they deserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024