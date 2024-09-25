BookMyShow Sues Over Fake Coldplay Concert Tickets

Online ticket aggregator BookMyShow has lodged a police complaint over the alleged sale of fake tickets for Coldplay's upcoming Mumbai concert on various unauthorized platforms.

As the official ticketing partner for Coldplay's concerts, BookMyShow clarified that it has no association with any reselling platforms like Viagogo and Gigsberg, nor with any third-party individuals reselling tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India.

Scalping, the practice of buying tickets in bulk to resell at inflated prices, is strictly condemned and punishable by law in India. BookMyShow urged fans not to fall prey to these scams, warning that tickets purchased from unauthorized sources could be fake and consumers would be at their own risk. The highly-anticipated Coldplay concert, set for January 2025, has millions of fans scrambling for a limited number of legitimate tickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)