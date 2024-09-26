K-Drama Star Park Seo-jun Expresses Love for Bollywood and Interest in Visiting India
South Korean actor Park Seo-jun, known for his roles in popular K-dramas, expressed his love for Bollywood films and interest in visiting India. He is set to star in 'Gyeongseong Creature Season 2'. The show is directed by Chung Dong-yoon and also stars Han So-hee. Park emphasized the unique storytelling aspects of Korean dramas.
South Korean actor Park Seo-jun, renowned for his roles in hit K-drama series like ''What's Wrong With Secretary Kim'' and ''She Was Pretty'', has expressed a keen interest in Bollywood films and a desire to visit India.
Park is eagerly anticipating the release of his latest project, ''Gyeongseong Creature Season 2'', which will premiere on Netflix this Friday. The series, directed by Chung Dong-yoon, features Han So-hee, who is celebrated for her performance in ''My Name''.
In a roundtable interview, Park shared his enthusiasm, stating, ''If you invite me, anytime.'' Both Han and Chung echoed his sentiment. The upcoming season, set in 2024 Seoul, continues to explore fateful connections through the characters Ho-jae and Chae-ok, revealing new layers of their intertwined destinies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
