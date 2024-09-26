A Legacy Remembered: Angad and Neha Dhupia Honor Bishan Singh Bedi's Birthday

Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia hosted a commemorative event in New Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate the birth anniversary of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. The event saw a star-studded attendance, including renowned cricketers Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Madan Lal, Ashish Nehra, and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Neha Dhupia shared touching anecdotes about her two-and-a-half-year-old son, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, who seems to be following in his grandfather's footsteps. 'That boy knows how to hit a ball and pick up his bat. He even mimics the twitch and collar lift like Dad,' she told ANI.

Reflecting on Bedi's legacy, Angad reminisced about how his father was revered by the cricket fraternity. 'He led by example and his thought process is carried forward by many. Today, when they show up, it means a lot because they are still here for him,' Angad said.

(With inputs from agencies.)