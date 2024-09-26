Left Menu

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2024: No U.S. East Coast Venues, FIFA Eyeing Club World Cup Sites

The 2024 CONCACAF Gold Cup will not feature any venues on the U.S. East Coast, hinting that FIFA may use these locations for the expanded 32-team Club World Cup. New venues include BC Place in Vancouver and PayPal Park in California. The tournament runs from June 14 to July 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:40 IST
CONCACAF Gold Cup 2024: No U.S. East Coast Venues, FIFA Eyeing Club World Cup Sites
  • Country:
  • United States

Next year's CONCACAF Gold Cup will notably lack any venues on the U.S. East Coast, possibly paving the way for these locations to host FIFA's expanded 32-team Club World Cup matches.

CONCACAF announced that BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, PayPal Park in San Jose, California, and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis are among the three new venues for the tournament, scheduled from June 14 to July 6.

FIFA has yet to disclose the locations for the Club World Cup, which is set to begin June 15 and conclude on July 13.

Historically, the U.S. has sent less experienced teams to the Gold Cup, allowing its top Europe-based players some rest after their demanding club seasons. Mexico has been the most successful in the tournament, winning nine titles, with the U.S. securing seven.

The 2024 Gold Cup will also see games in two Houston venues, NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium, and two Los Angeles sites, SoFi Stadium and Dignity Health Sports Park. Other locations include Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara,California, and PayPal Park, as well as sites in Arlington, Austin, Glendale, Las Vegas, San Diego, and St. Louis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024