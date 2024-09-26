CONCACAF Gold Cup 2024: No U.S. East Coast Venues, FIFA Eyeing Club World Cup Sites

Next year's CONCACAF Gold Cup will notably lack any venues on the U.S. East Coast, possibly paving the way for these locations to host FIFA's expanded 32-team Club World Cup matches.

CONCACAF announced that BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, PayPal Park in San Jose, California, and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis are among the three new venues for the tournament, scheduled from June 14 to July 6.

FIFA has yet to disclose the locations for the Club World Cup, which is set to begin June 15 and conclude on July 13.

Historically, the U.S. has sent less experienced teams to the Gold Cup, allowing its top Europe-based players some rest after their demanding club seasons. Mexico has been the most successful in the tournament, winning nine titles, with the U.S. securing seven.

The 2024 Gold Cup will also see games in two Houston venues, NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium, and two Los Angeles sites, SoFi Stadium and Dignity Health Sports Park. Other locations include Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara,California, and PayPal Park, as well as sites in Arlington, Austin, Glendale, Las Vegas, San Diego, and St. Louis.

