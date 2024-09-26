Left Menu

Lady Gaga's 'Joker' Album and Other Entertainment Highlights

This summary covers recent entertainment news, including Lady Gaga's new 'Joker' album, Nintendo's upcoming museum, James Cameron joining Stability AI, and Francis Ford Coppola's perspective on his film 'Megalopolis.'

Updated: 26-09-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:28 IST
Lady Gaga Image Credit: Wikipedia

The entertainment world is abuzz with Lady Gaga's announcement of her 'Joker' sequel companion album 'Harlequin.' The album, featuring 13 original tracks, is set for release this Friday.

Nintendo continues to captivate fans with the opening of a new museum in Uji, highlighting the iconic history of 'Super Mario,' 'The Legend of Zelda,' and the Game Boy. This marks yet another milestone for the storied company founded in 1889.

In a noteworthy move, director James Cameron has joined the board of the AI startup Stability AI, amid Hollywood's increasing interest in generative AI as production costs soar.

Renowned filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola defended his critically panned sci-fi movie 'Megalopolis,' asserting that it offers a refreshingly unique narrative compared to traditional films. Coppola shared his thoughts during an exclusive interview at the Toronto International Film Festival.

