Netflix's Original Titles Shine at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Netflix's original titles have made a significant impact at this year's Asian Academy Creative Awards, securing 14 nominations across various categories. Among the nominated works, 'The Hunt for Veerappan' garnered attention with nods for best direction, cinematography, documentary, and theme song. Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' saw multiple nominations, including best feature film and best direction.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' received nominations for best actress, cinematography, and VFX. Additionally, Kay Kay Menon and Aayush Gupta from 'The Railway Men' are in the running for best actor and best screenplay respectively. The children's program 'Mighty Bheem's Playtime - Class Picnic' also earned a nomination.

The nominees expressed their gratitude and pride for the recognition at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. The final round of the Grand Awards will take place in Singapore on December 3rd and 4th, where these titles will compete in the regional competition.

