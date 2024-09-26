Keith Urban and Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious Prank on Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala

Singer-songwriter Keith Urban and television host Jimmy Fallon relived a comical prank they played on Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala, as reported by E! News. Urban recounted the moment saying, 'I was sitting next to Nic when Jimmy slid his hand under hers while she was distracted, thinking she was still holding mine.'

The Grammy-winning artist, who shares daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with Kidman, reenacted the funny incident with Fallon on his late-night show. 'I went around the table and waved at her, saying, Hi babe,' Urban joked.

Fallon recounted Kidman's bewildered reaction, 'She said, Jimmy don't do that!' Nicole recalled their earlier encounter in 2015, which was awkward and led her to originally believe Fallon might not be interested. 'I went over to his place when I was single. He wore a baseball cap and barely spoke,' she said, humorously noting, 'Maybe he's gay!'

'You made a much better decision,' Fallon responded, praising Urban's coolness. The conversation took a somber turn as Urban discussed how the family is coping with the recent death of Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman. 'We're getting through,' he shared, 'It brings the family tight together.'

Urban also expressed gratitude for the support Nicole has received from fans during this challenging time. 'She feels it. Thank you,' he said.

