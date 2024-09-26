Left Menu

Keith Urban and Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious Prank on Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala

Singer Keith Urban and TV host Jimmy Fallon reminisced about a prank they played on Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala. The prank involved Jimmy sliding his hand under Nicole's while she was distracted, causing a humorous and awkward moment. Nicole also shared a past awkward encounter with Jimmy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:53 IST
Keith Urban and Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious Prank on Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala
Keith Urban (Image source: Instagram/@keithurban), Jimmy Fallon(Image source: Instagram/ jimmyfallon) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-songwriter Keith Urban and television host Jimmy Fallon relived a comical prank they played on Nicole Kidman at the 2024 Met Gala, as reported by E! News. Urban recounted the moment saying, 'I was sitting next to Nic when Jimmy slid his hand under hers while she was distracted, thinking she was still holding mine.'

The Grammy-winning artist, who shares daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with Kidman, reenacted the funny incident with Fallon on his late-night show. 'I went around the table and waved at her, saying, Hi babe,' Urban joked.

Fallon recounted Kidman's bewildered reaction, 'She said, Jimmy don't do that!' Nicole recalled their earlier encounter in 2015, which was awkward and led her to originally believe Fallon might not be interested. 'I went over to his place when I was single. He wore a baseball cap and barely spoke,' she said, humorously noting, 'Maybe he's gay!'

'You made a much better decision,' Fallon responded, praising Urban's coolness. The conversation took a somber turn as Urban discussed how the family is coping with the recent death of Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman. 'We're getting through,' he shared, 'It brings the family tight together.'

Urban also expressed gratitude for the support Nicole has received from fans during this challenging time. 'She feels it. Thank you,' he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024