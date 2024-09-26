Indian Army's Swift Rescue: Soldier Evacuated from Golan Heights
An Indian soldier, Havildar Suresh R, was evacuated from Tel Aviv to Delhi after suffering a head injury while serving in the UN Disengagement Observer Force in Golan Heights. The joint mission involved the Army, Air Force, and other Indian defense departments, showcasing remarkable coordination and commitment to saving lives.
India on Thursday successfully evacuated an Indian soldier from Tel Aviv after he sustained a grievous head injury while serving with the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights.
The soldier, Havildar Suresh R, 33, was airlifted to Delhi's Army Research and Referral Hospital via a military aircraft amid escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon.
This coordinated evacuation operation involved multiple defense entities, highlighting the Indian military's commitment to safeguarding its personnel even under challenging circumstances.
