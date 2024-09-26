'Devara: Part 1' Fever Grips Fans with Explosive New Trailer

Fans of Jr NTR have shown immense enthusiasm ahead of the release of 'Devara: Part 1', gathering in large numbers outside theaters. Jr NTR enthusiasts were spotted dancing and shouting at Sudarshan Theatre, expressing their excitement for their beloved star.

In a bid to escalate the anticipation, the makers of 'Devara: Part 1' unveiled a new trailer recently. Jr NTR shared the trailer on his Instagram, which begins with him seated near a red-tinged sea, talking about his dream.

As the trailer unfolds, Saif Ali Khan emerges as a menacing figure. The new trailer is packed with action sequences, grand scenes, and intense sea battles. The film features an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Sharing the trailer, Jr NTR wrote, "Here's the #DevaraReleaseTrailer... Can't wait for you all to experience DEVARA this Sept 27th!" The trailer had previously been launched at a star-studded event in Mumbai.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks Jr NTR's return after his Golden Globe and Oscar-winning film 'RRR'. In 'Devara', he takes on dual roles, portraying Devara and Varadha. The plot centers around a dramatic power struggle in a coastal setting.

The 2 minutes and 39 seconds long trailer sets a captivating narrative filled with conflict and strategy. Saif Ali Khan's character Bhaira, a wrestling master, finds his formidable world disrupted by Jr NTR's character. The trailer hints at Saif's intricate plan to overpower the man who instills fear in them.

Adding an emotional layer to the story, Janhvi Kapoor appears as Thangam, a village belle involved in a love affair with Jr NTR's son, who might differ in temperament from his father but faces significant challenges.

'Devara: Part 1' is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting the film. It releases in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, on September 27.

