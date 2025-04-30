Left Menu

Australia's Property Prices Soar Amid Economic Looms

In April, Australia's property prices soared to a new high despite challenges posed by U.S. tariff risks and electoral uncertainty. Consultant Cotality reported a 0.3% increase, highlighting strong immigration and limited supply as key drivers. However, auction and listing volumes fell, indicating a cautious market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:32 IST
Australia's Property Prices Soar Amid Economic Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's property market experienced a record-high in April, rising by 0.3% to A$825,349, according to property consultant Cotality. The gains were widespread, with Darwin leading at 1.1%, while Sydney and Melbourne saw a 0.2% increase.

Despite the growth, there were signs of caution. Cotality's research director noted a decrease in auctions and listings, suggesting the market's rebound could be tapering off. External factors like U.S. tariffs and upcoming elections contributed to market hesitance.

Investors anticipate a quarter-point rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia due to global uncertainties. While policy changes may enhance first-home buyer demand, economic pressures like reduced population growth and tight lending could curb price increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025