Calls Intensify for Release of Egyptian Activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah Ahead of Sentence End

Rights groups and the family of Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah have urged for his release as his five-year sentence concludes next week. Abdel-Fattah, a prominent dissident since the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings, has spent much of the past decade in prison. Concerns remain as authorities may extend his detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:54 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rights groups and the family of convicted Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah are calling for his release as his five-year sentence is set to end next week. Abdel-Fattah, who emerged as a key dissident during the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings, has been imprisoned for most of the past decade and has become a symbol of Egypt's return to autocratic rule under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

More than 59 Egyptian and international rights groups have signed a petition expressing their concern that Abdel-Fattah, who secured a U.K. passport in 2022, may not be released until January 2027 despite his sentence nearing its end. They argue that holding him beyond his sentence would violate Egypt's penal code.

The activist's family, including his sisters Sanaa and Mona, continue to campaign fervently for his release, with calls now directed at the British government to intervene. Abdel-Fattah's case highlights broader issues of political repression and human rights abuses in Egypt, affecting thousands of prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

